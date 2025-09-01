As promised in the latest issue of The Don’t Buy List, I’m sharing my full interview with The New York Times re: the freshly-minted face corset — Kim Kardashian’s Skims Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, new as of July 29 — below, behind the paywall. And if you’re not ready to descend into the subscriber-only depths of FLESH WORLD yet, don’t worry! I’m a guest on the new episode of the Too Niche? podcast with the always-inspiring

, where we chat about this “post-op without the op” aesthetic, facelift discourse, the Goop to MAHA pipeline, “Mar-a-Lago Face” as a demonstration of political power, and more. Listen

.

via @skims

OK, here we go!