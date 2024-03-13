The next installment of Ask Ugly, my monthly beauty advice column for the Guardian, is here!

A preview:

Hi Ugly,

I’ve been obsessed with makeup and beauty products for years and have read a lot (and seen a lot of TikToks) about how a beauty routine can be a form of meditation or mindfulness. I felt that way for a really long time.

Lately, I’m realizing that even when I do my relaxing eight-step skincare ritual every night and have my little mental health morning setup with makeup and coffee – “girl therapy” – I do not feel relaxed or mentally well most of the time. (Not in a “seek treatment” way, but in a general malaise way.) Am I doing it wrong? Do you think makeup can ever be a therapeutic practice or mindfulness tool?

– Girl Therapy Isn’t Working

The line between the beauty and wellness industries has blurred to the point of nonexistence. It is from this place of nothingness that we get the concept of “makeup as meditation”. Maybe it’s the beauty industry’s attempt to monetize mindfulness, or maybe it’s the industry’s attempt to sabotage mindfulness, lest customers rise above beauty culture brainwashing.

Whatever the origin, it’s everywhere now. See: How to turn your beauty routine into a meditation session, How applying makeup can serve as a built-in form of daily meditation, or “Makeupfulness” is where makeup and mindfulness merge.

Makeupfulness. MAKEUPFULNESS? It does not surprise me that this is not working for you, Girl Therapy.

For one, meditation is the search for the unconditioned self, and beauty products are often, in modern contexts, tools of the conditioned self. When you “meditate” by looking in the mirror, hyperfocusing on your hyperpigmentation and covering it up with Glossier Stretch Concealer, you’re essentially acting out your social conditioning – and methodically internalizing beauty standards.

The rest of my answer includes:

the reason “meditation” through makeup nets no stress relief whatsoever

how makeup can be a pure, divine, artistic expression of the self — and why that is still not “meditation” (words mean things!!)

the difference between a ritual and a skincare routine

how the appearance ideals embedded in skincare products can increase stress levels

why “girl therapy” is a more likely a path to needing therapy

how actual mindfulness can help you divest from beauty culture

how actual mindfulness — plot twist! — literally strengthens the skin barrier, thereby reducing your “need” for skincare products

