“You have to love the hair in order to love the vagina,” Eve Ensler writes in The Vagina Monologues. “You can’t pick the parts you want.” But enough about love. We do pick the parts. We shape, shave, sugar, wax, laser the hair. We surgically slice and snip the labia. We tighten one hole, brighten the other.

via Billie

Which is all to say: I’m researching an article about modern pubic hair norms and expectations, and I want to hear from you! I put together an anonymous poll that you can take here. If you’re willing to bare all — Brazilian waxes, shaving your butthole, the pube style you prefer on your partners — please consider contributing to the research. It would be a huge help. (While the piece will mainly focus on women and femmes and the people who sleep with them, anyone of any gender or sexual orientation is encouraged to take the survey.) Again, it’s anonymous. Answer freely, forward to a friend, etc. I’m hoping participation is as robust as the bush on Gustave Courbet’s L’Origine du monde model.

