The Review of Beauty by Jessica DeFino

Paige Diako
6h

The people slamming vaginal products for itching and order have clearly never had chronic itching or odor, or chronic UTIs. I’m a health coach and bodyworker for people with chronic pelvic pain, and for people with vestibulitis and vulvodynia, or chronic BV, these products can be immensely helpful. As someone who has myself suffered from vestibulitis and chronic UTIs in the past, products like these were a lifesaver.

In the Substack article you link in relation to this, they state “participants who reported using feminine washes had 2.5 times higher odds of having had a UTI, and 3.5 times higher odds of having had bacterial vaginosis (BV)”.

Correlation is not causation! I actually think the causation is in the opposite direction than what is implied. People with UTIs and BV are reaching for these products to soothe their discomfort.

Yes, there is obviously a level of shame involved in the marketing, but if you’ve ever had chronic itching (something OBGYNs CAN’T help with) these products are a lifesaver saver and I’m glad they exist.

Frankie de la Cretaz
6h

Thanks for sharing my work!

