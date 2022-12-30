Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! Today I present: a non-exhaustive list of what’s OUT (referring to anti-aging products as “pro-aging” for positivity’s sake!) and what’s IN (referring to anti-aging products as “ageist” for accuracy’s sake!) for the year ahead.

Aesthetic labor is OUT and aesthetic leisure is IN.

Bleached eyebrows are are OUT and having six to seven long, un-plucked hairs luxuriating between your brows is IN.

Brazilian Butt Lifts are OUT and pancake asses are IN.

Bimbos who claim to be anti-capitalist but adopt an aesthetic of accumulation are OUT and “ugly” feminists are IN.

The “clean girl” aesthetic is OUT and ditching your cleanser is IN.

Skin that looks like jello is OUT and skin that looks like a buttered English muffin (visible pores producing skin-protective sebum!) is IN.