With summer bearing down on us — and the beauty industry determined to make sure the sun does not — ‘tis the season for skincare companies to mass-produce silly little logoed caps and call it “sun protection.”
Glossier sells its dad hat with a bottle of sunscreen as part of a “Sun Shield Duo”.Dieux Skin says its bucket hat is “better than natural cloud cover.” Cocokind insists its terry cloth visor acts as “extra UV protection” while Heyday’s is embroidered with three little letters: “SPF.”
Yes, it’s true that protecting oneself from excess sun exposure can help prevent skin cancer. And it’s true that wearing a hat is a fine way to do it. But it would be unfair and inaccurate — and honestly, I’d go so far as to say delusional — to categorize these specific hats as sun protection. These specific hats are more like needlessly produced fashion items that function as on-body billboards to promote the needless buying of beauty items; effectively encouraging the kind of capitalist consumerism that’s known to accelerate climate change, decrease levels of stratospheric ozone (“Earth’s natural sunscreen,” per NASA), increase the amount of UV radiation reaching the planet’s surface, and contribute to skyrocketing rates of skin cancer.
I’m aware this is a dramatic take, but it is a true one.
Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cited capitalism as a driving force behind global warming, and warned that “the nature of social and economic development produced by the nature of capitalist society” is “ultimately unsustainable.”
The fashion and beauty industries are major contributors to climate change.
Studies show climate change is proven to “increase the risk and burden of skin cancer.”
The International Journal of Women’s Dermatology reports that a “2 °C increase in ambient temperature is estimated to increase skin cancer incidence 11% globally by 2050.”
The gratuitous production of beauty-branded merch is not going to save our skin. “I’m With The Brand” accessorizing is not the solution to sun exposure, but part of the problem. (The Danish Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a single cotton tote needs to be used 20,000 times to offset the environmental impact of its production; one might assume a similar stat for Heyday’s 100% cotton cap.)
Again, by all means, include a hat in your personal UV protection protocol! You probably already have a hat; wear that one!! Aestheticizing skin cancer prevention with a newly-purchased wearable corporate ad is a touch too bleak to buy into, no?
For more on this subject, here’s an old interview I did with Beauty Independent on why cosmetic companies need to stop mass-producing merch:
Beauty Independent
What do you think brands should be thinking about when it comes to putting out merch?
Jessica DeFino (me)
I think brands should be thinking: Is this merch absolutely necessary to my business model? (If you aren't a business that sells clothing/accessories, the answer is no.) What is the environmental impact of this merch, from production to disposal? Is there some sort of important message emblazoned on this merch, and if so, will its social impact make up for the environmental impact? Does this merch better the world, or just my own business? And in the vast majority of cases, I think the answer will be: No, the world does not need my skincare company's branded merch.
Beauty Independent
What should consumers think about this merch craze?
Jessica DeFino
Consumers should realize that branded merch is brand marketing that you foot the bill for. Merch essentially acts as a billboard, for the brand specifically and for consumer culture in general. When you wear the merch, you are transformed into a walking advertisement.
Beauty Independent
If you were a brand, how might you handle it? Where do you think it's headed?
Jessica DeFino
If I were a brand, I would simply decide to not make merch. Unnecessary, cheap, and trend-driven clothing & accessories are quite literally accelerating global warming. The earth absorbs the cost. Sadly though, I suspect the beauty merch movement is headed in the opposite direction. It looks like it's gonna blow up. (And oddly, so does the planet!!!)
As always, I provide links to these products to prove they exist and provide readers with full context, not to encourage shopping. You won’t find affiliate links here!
Those not fortunate enough to already have a hat are probably not going to spend $30 to get one from Glossier; let’s not pretend the bougie bucket hats are made with them in mind, please.
Oh the irony, my initials are SPF and I am allergic to most sunscreen. I have been wearing hats and mineral coverage for years.
I spent two days tossing old merch from my mother’s bathroom while helping them pack up for their move. That is not counting all the BS she gave me from beauty companies over the years. This is nothing new, it is just now more widespread and available. It used to be something only luxury brands could afford to do for customers. Now brand wants to have you pimp their products and make you feel special for doing so.
It is a disgrace.
Thanks for your service to our planet and our future Jessica.
So, I have a confession. The statistic that fashion is 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions (not including the destruction of rivers and land) gives me a pit in my stomach. I spent my teens and early 20’s going to the mall and buying clothes. As a teen, I was part of a girl group that would peel the pages out of fashion magazines, make collages, and then thrift or purchase new lower-end clothes to copy the high-fashion “look”, not realizing that the clothes I was purchasing were essentially plastic. I used to spend HOURS organizing my outfits for the week and getting dressed in the morning. This was during the peak of Destiny’s Child, Lindsay Lohan, “Mean Girls”, and teen movies of the 2000’s. (My life could not have been more nerdy). I was 30 before I learned that polyester is plastic, and makeup powder is not derived from “cornstarch” haha (it’s plastic and talc). After I grew out of Forever 21 and going to the mall, I shopped online for sophisticated styles, copying the blonde-bobbed, Starbucks-grasping, doorway-huddling, business-chic Elizabeth Holmes style that forever haunts Pinterest. I daydreamed of quitting teaching, starting a startup, and working in Silicon Valley. As I entered my 30s, my expensive skinny jeans and leather jackets and ankle boots and silk scarves and leather purses are “cheugy” (I love scarves). I don’t know what the trends are anymore, as no one seems to read fashion magazines anymore and they seem to be stuck in the 2010s as well. I know the day I killed my inner fashion girl, and it was when bicycle shorts, bright white socks, and hoodies were being worn by attendees to my favorite restaurants and nightclubs (whatever happened to being “attractive”). Suddenly, all this effort I put into straightening my hair, wearing expensive fabrics, tailored clothes (Oprah taught me so much about tailoring my clothes), and leather booties (not tennis shoes) stopped making sense. I can be outdone by a girl with impeccable makeup, fake eyelashes, nail knives, tiny tattoos, and a Balenciaga hoodie, and I’m invisible to bartenders. I decided at that moment I didn’t want to “keep up” with anything anymore, current fashion trends just aren’t for me.
Anyways, what I want to say is, I wish I had known the environmental impact of what I was participating in. I had such little knowledge about the environment, climate change, plastic (it’s everywhere, and it’s giving us cancer!). I wish someone had told me that fashion does not raise your social or economic status, and participating in these trends only serves to inflate your ego, that’s about it. The girl group that cared about how they dressed and looked have not been lifelong friends, and if anything, they probably stormed the capitol (I grew up in a conservative area).
I just want to say, I regret participating in fashion and beauty trends.