With summer bearing down on us — and the beauty industry determined to make sure the sun does not — ‘tis the season for skincare companies to mass-produce silly little logoed caps and call it “sun protection.”

Glossier sells its dad hat with a bottle of sunscreen as part of a “Sun Shield Duo”.

Dieux Skin says

is “better than natural cloud cover.” Cocokind insists its terry cloth

acts as “extra UV protection” while Heyday’s is embroidered with three little letters:

Yes, it’s true that protecting oneself from excess sun exposure can help prevent skin cancer. And it’s true that wearing a hat is a fine way to do it. But it would be unfair and inaccurate — and honestly, I’d go so far as to say delusional — to categorize these specific hats as sun protection. These specific hats are more like needlessly produced fashion items that function as on-body billboards to promote the needless buying of beauty items; effectively encouraging the kind of capitalist consumerism that’s known to accelerate climate change, decrease levels of stratospheric ozone (“Earth’s natural sunscreen,” per NASA), increase the amount of UV radiation reaching the planet’s surface, and contribute to skyrocketing rates of skin cancer.

I’m aware this is a dramatic take, but it is a true one.

Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cited capitalism as a driving force behind global warming, and warned that “the nature of social and economic development produced by the nature of capitalist society” is “ultimately unsustainable.”

The fashion and beauty industries are major contributors to climate change.

Studies show climate change is proven to “increase the risk and burden of skin cancer.”

The International Journal of Women’s Dermatology reports that a “2 °C increase in ambient temperature is estimated to increase skin cancer incidence 11% globally by 2050.”

The gratuitous production of beauty-branded merch is not going to save our skin. “I’m With The Brand” accessorizing is not the solution to sun exposure, but part of the problem. (The Danish Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a single cotton tote needs to be used 20,000 times to offset the environmental impact of its production; one might assume a similar stat for Heyday’s 100% cotton cap.)

Again, by all means, include a hat in your personal UV protection protocol! You probably already have a hat

; wear that one!! Aestheticizing skin cancer prevention with a newly-purchased wearable corporate ad is a touch too bleak to buy into, no?

For more on this subject, here’s an old interview I did with Beauty Independent on why cosmetic companies need to stop mass-producing merch: