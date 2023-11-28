This summer, I broke down. I did it. I drove myself and my horrible, ugly hands to a local New Jersey nail salon and paid $45 for someone else to soak, sand, snip, file, polish, and paint my fingernails for me — my first manicure in six (five? seven?) years.

I got a manicure because I loved a man. We’d been dating for many months, and he still hadn’t told me he loved me, and it seemed like too long a time to still not know, you know? I knew. I was sick with the stuff! Love, I mean — and anticipation (would he say it?) and anxiety (does he feel it?) and loathing (of the self- variety). I am not going to suddenly become more charming, I thought. I am not going to become more lovable. If he doesn’t love me yet, he won’t. Unless… Maybe if I had gorgeous, gorgeous hands?? (It makes you crazy, etc.)

He was teaching at a college upstate in July and I planned to visit him there. I got my nails done before the trip. The polish smudged within minutes and I scraped the rest of it off with my teeth within days, like a feral animal chewing through a cage, and no, this person did not profess some newfound love for me. (He is not the kind of man who would care about a manicure. This is part of why I love him, you see.) And it gets worse! All that salon-grade sanding and painting made my post-mani fingernails uglier — thin and brittle with a deep, discolored dent at the growing-out mark.

Look:

I was reminded of the whole ordeal while reading “Valuing Beauty” by philosopher Heather Widdows in the Warwick Journal of Philosophy. Widdows says:

“The extent to which beauty is believed to deliver the goods of the good life goes far beyond what beauty actually delivers. That beauty does not deliver as much as is believed does not stop people valuing it and feeling shame if they fail to attain it. Accordingly, beauty is shaping what we value, how we judge ourselves and others, and what we do.”

I wanted love. I went for a manicure. I wound up with lousy-looking nails, and less money. I learned nothing. (Maybe if I were skinnier… ?) And so it goes.