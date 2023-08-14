Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! I have good news: The beauty industry is running out of body parts to correct, as evidenced by the just-launched Luminous Shine Teeth Serum from Kendall Jenner’s MOON Oral Care. Yes. A serum. For your teeth. Surely this is the end, right? (If not of beauty culture, then perhaps of everything?)

Anyway!

I took July off from the Don’t Buy List — did you miss me? — but I did not take July off from collecting links, so we have a lot to get through.

In this issue: The SAG strike plastic surgery surge! Injectable moisturizers! Hairy armpits! Abjection! Emotional abuse as an SPF sales tactic! What to do when Black Joy causes laugh lines! Latte Makeup! Baby beauty junkies! Skincare advice from Esther Perel! Sunscreen advice from AOC! Extended Barbie discourse! And more!