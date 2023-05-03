Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! Let’s start with a little Met Gala humor…

Leftists when asked to confront how their beauty practices — slugging, tanning, Botox — stem from classism, glorify the excesses of capitalism, and contribute to economic inequality:

Anyway!!

The Met Gala moment that really got me going was this viral tweet, which features three images of Anne Hathaway and the caption, “this is how u age when u are unproblematic.”

First of all, no — this is how you age when you are rich and have access to all manner of expensive aesthetic interventions, blah blah blah. (As I always say: Our cultural definition of “beauty” has little to do with beauty and much to do with money.) Second of all, NO!!! — this is some brainwashed beauty-as-an-ethical-ideal logic. This is some made-up Disney movie messaging. “Beautiful”/young-looking people aren’t inherently good. “Ugly”/old-looking people aren’t inherently bad. Positioning attractiveness and proximity to youth as moral qualities — like, as another example, condemning the misogynistic behavior of politicians like Donald Trump or Matt Gaetz by making fun of their faces — only compounds the problems of beauty culture. Stop doing this.

Onto the links!