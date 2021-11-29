What’s better than Buy 1 Get 1 Free? Getting free from beauty culture! So today — Cyber Monday, the most soul-crushing Monday of all — I’m sharing three things to help you do just that.

1. Listen to the latest episode of The F*ck It Podcast

You may know author Caroline Dooner from her book The Fuck It Diet: Eating Should Be Easy, her podcast The F*ck It Podcast, or her wildly popular Instagram. We first met on social — our followers kept tagging us in each others’ content and commenting things like, “Jessica is the Caroline of beauty!” — and quickly realized that diet culture and skincare culture are basically identical, ideologically speaking. So we recorded a podcast about it.

As Caroline explains in the show notes: “Just like our relationship with food and diets, where we are led to believe we need diets, which leads to worse health and a worse relationship with food longterm… the same thing is true for our skin. Beauty companies have convinced us we need their products, but their products are disrupting our natural skin barrier and biome, and lead us to needing MORE of their products. Great for them. Not so great for us.”

Tune in to learn more about:

The science of the skin’s inherent functions!

Leaving Your Face The F*ck Alone!

Why raw vegan diets lead to breakouts!

The wonder of the Gut-Brain-Skin Axis!

The truth about “detoxing”!

How lymphatic drainage affects acne!

& more!

2. Dive into back issues of The Don’t Buy List

The Don’t Buy List is the main perk for The Unpublishable’s paying subscribers: It’s a bi-weekly roundup of product-free content, curated to challenge our culturally-conditioned beliefs about beauty. Last week, I unlocked all past editions of The Don’t Buy List (linked below) so that everyone — paid subscribers, free subscribers, Internet randos — has access to this info. The posts go back behind the paywall after tomorrow. Until then: Read, screenshot, share!

3. Subscribe to The Unpublishable today for 25% off

If this newsletter has one raison d'être, it’s finding freedom from beauty culture. I like to think that each email furthers this mission by offering readers something — an action item, a history lesson, a fresh way of framing old ideas — that broadens their understanding of beauty and helps them divest from beauty culture. (Which, I think, leads to a more fulfilled, aligned, and joyful existence. Which, I think, is the point of it all!!) In honor of Black Friday Don’t Buy Day, monthly and yearly subscriptions are currently 25% off — but only until tomorrow!

Subscribe now to get this full-size Truth Serum* — the only serum your skin will ever need — delivered directly to your inbox.

*It’s the newsletter. The newsletter is the Truth Serum.