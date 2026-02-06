We’re back with a new episode of Mess World, a podcast collaboration between FLESH WORLD (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: The obscured asscrack [2:30], the obscured face [9:40] , Kendall Jenner’s “Accutane nose job” [13:40], Alix Earle’s perioral dermatitis (“if eczema, acne, and rosacea had this evil baby”) and new “Get Real With Me” Youtube show [18:30], Dolce & Gabbana’s umpteenth cancellation [23:49], everyone’s being stupid about the “male gaze” [51:30], we (unfortunately) watched Ryan Murphy’s “The Beauty” [1:05:00], Bryan Johnson’s longevity erotica [1:39:22], and brands turning anti-ICE activism into ads [1:52:30]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “Mess Is The Moment: Our Trend Forecast For The Year” [MESS WORLD], “Cracks Are Back” [The Cut], “ICE is a Public Jobs Program for Losers” [Diabolical Lies], “When Beauty Becomes Background Noise” [FLESH WORLD], Ways of Seeing [John Berger], “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema” [Laura Mulvey], Powers of Horror [Julia Kristeva], “Everyone Is Beautiful and No One Is Horny” [Blood Knife], The Shock Doctrine [Naomi Klein]

Also: We’re on YouTube now, for those who prefer to watch their podcasts!

About the podcast: Mess World is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind FLESH WORLD, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

About the theme music: The Mess World theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.