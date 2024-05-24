BBL Drizzy, Taylor Swift Perfume, Merkins & More: A New Podcast About Celebrity Beauty Mess!

We started a podcast! Please enjoy the first episode of The Review of Mess: an audio collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and

(a fashion newsletter from

). Once a month, Emily and I will be sweeping up the messiest moments in celebrity beauty and fashion.

Today we’re talking about Mariah Carey riding a rollercoaster with her hairdresser (for instant touch-ups), Brooke Shields launching a haircare line (named COMMENCE), Taylor Swift’s rumored fragrance (intel via

), Doja Cat (and her work with

),

, Camila Cabello, Jojo Siwa, BBL Drizzy, Ava Louise, the return of pubic hair, and what is maybe the most terrifying TikTok trend of our lifetime: matching your manicure to the tip of your boyfriend’s penis (should we call this “the nail gaze”?). Plus more!

This was our first time recording together and I learned a lot; mainly, that I laugh too hard into the mic, make too many “listening” noises, and need to stop saying “100 percent”. It’ll only get better from here.

Books we mentioned: Masscult and Midcult: Essays Against the American Grain by Dwight Macdonald, Aspiration: The Agency of Becoming by Agnes Callard, Heroines by Kate Zambreno

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.