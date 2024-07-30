WikiFeet Goes A-List

We’re back with another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Today we’re talking about: Emily’s feud with Deuxmoi, Deuxmoi’s perfume collab with Violet Grey, Style Not Com’s spon-con loophole [15:30], Demi Lovato’s (very catchy) song for haircare brand OGX [23:00], Lil Mama’s lipgloss line [30:50], Sabrina Carpenter’s in-video product placements [33:00], Lily Allen’s foot fetish content [34:50], Namilia’s much-critiqued “I <3 Ozempic” tank top [43:45], Bryan Johnson’s impact on the anti-aging market [54:30], the “longevity” industry’s ideological flaw, Derek Blasberg’s famed #GoopPoop [1:19], and the Scentbird CEO’s slide into spiritual guru-ism (from Business of Fashion: “She noted, ‘I’d be surprised if my investors knew,’ and that they ‘know my character’”) [1:31]. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: Consumer Trends: 2024 Mid-Year Report [The New Consumer], “This Blood-Infused Moisturizer Is Hailey Baldwin's Favorite” [SELF], Classy: Exceptional Advice for the Extremely Modern Lady by Derek Blasberg, “The Beauty Brands Backing Abortion Bans” [The Review of Beauty], “How Essential Oils Became The Cure For Our Age Of Anxiety” [The New Yorker], Elixir: A Parisian Perfume House and the Quest for the Secret of Life by Theresa Levitt

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

Subscribe to I <3 Mess

About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.