The Fall of the House of JLo

We’re back and serving up another episode of The Review of Mess: a podcast collaboration between The Review of Beauty (by me, Jessica DeFino) and I <3 Mess (a fashion newsletter from Emily Kirkpatrick).

Don’t worry, we heard you last month — even if you couldn’t hear us!! — and fixed our audio issues.

Today we’re talking about: Cirque du Soleil’s perfume, Rihanna’s deal with Dior, Alexander Wang’s simulacrum marketing, Kylie Jenner’s relationship to replication, Kim Kardashian’s fashion horcruxes, Katy Perry’s cyborg legs, JLo’s downfall, Chanel’s new designer, Love Island’s beauty standards, Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom’s abs (we mistakenly thought this was Halle Berry’s mom, whoops!), and Lady Gaga’s love of Big Pharma. Plus more!

Media we mentioned: “It’s Going To Be A Hairy Summer” [The Cut], “The state of the bush – how should I be styling my pubic hair?” [The Guardian], fragrance labeling requirements, Alexander Wang’s Ricco campaign, Kim Kardashian & Chloë Sevigny’s Actors on Actors, Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” promo image and clip, Julia Fox’s centaur pants, Michael Kors on Project Runway, “J. Lo's Brand Has Been Damaged for Years” [Back Row], the viral Love Island tweet, plastic surgeon guessing the Love Island contestants’ ages, Immediacy, Or The Style of Too Late Capitalism by Anna Kornbluh, Lady Gaga’s bumper shawl by SELVA

About the podcast: The Review of Mess is a podcast by Jessica DeFino and Emily Kirkpatrick that takes a critical look at the dregs of pop culture. Jessica is the writer behind The Review of Beauty, which has been called the newsletter “the beauty industry fears,” and Emily is the creator of I <3 Mess, a weekly roundup of the best of the worst celebrity fashion. Together, they dissect the biggest and dumbest celebrity happenings every month and give their unfiltered opinion on everything going on in the world of fashion and beauty.

About the theme music: The Review of Mess theme song is “Hot Mess” by Carly Lind. Find more about Carly here and listen to her music here.